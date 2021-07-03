Pedestrian hit and killed in Monroe County

Officials say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car near Mount Pocono.

According to state police, the pedestrian was walking near the intersection of Paradise Valley Road and Route 715 around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Troopers say that's when a car hit the victim, killing them.

The driver of the car did stop.

The stretch of road was closed for about three hours while investigators worked to piece together what happened.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

There is no word on if any charges will be filed after the deadly crash.