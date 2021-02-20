Pedestrian hit and killed in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after they were hit by a dump truck on Friday night.
According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of Route 940 and Sir Bradford Road near Tobyhanna.
Officers say a dump truck with a snowplow attached hit a pedestrian after 7:00 p.m.
The road was closed for about three hours as police and the coroner tried to piece together what happened.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Investigators have not said if the driver will face any charges after the deadly crash in Monroe County.