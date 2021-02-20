Pedestrian hit and killed in Monroe County

The incident occurred Friday night.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after they were hit by a dump truck on Friday night.

According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of Route 940 and Sir Bradford Road near Tobyhanna.

Officers say a dump truck with a snowplow attached hit a pedestrian after 7:00 p.m.

The road was closed for about three hours as police and the coroner tried to piece together what happened.

The name of the victim has not been released.