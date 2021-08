All lanes of Interstate 80 East were closed just before 10:30 p.m.

A part of Interstate 80 in Monroe County is closed due to flooding.

According to PennDOT, all lanes of Interstate 80 East and West are closed between Exit 302, Bartonsville, and Exit 299, Tannersville, due to flooding in the roadway.

The lanes were shut down around 10:30 p.m.

So far, there is no word on when that part of Interstate 80 will reopen.