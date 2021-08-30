Part of Devils Hole Road closed for bridge repair

A bridge near Mount Pocono will be closed for the next few weeks, causing travel headaches for residents.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Passing through Devils Hole Road to get from one side of Paradise Township to the other will be a no-go for drivers for the next few weeks.

Crews are working to fix the gaping hole left behind by Tropical Storm Henri.

Newswatch 16 found contractors and heavy machinery at work.

Jeanette Friedman Sieradsky lives by the bridge near Mount Pocono.

"On the night of the storm, my border was coming back from doing his job, and he gives me a call that the car is stuck in a hole, on Devils Hole, because it looked like the bridge fell. He was able to pull out the car, came in here, and was soaked to the bone. It was crazy. I said, 'Well, now, this is going to take a while to fix,'" said Friedman Sieradsky.

Paradise Township officials say heavy rain washed out the bridge and an underground pipe needs to be repaired.

A special meeting was held last week to get construction work started as soon as possible.

"It's a very large project because it's a large culvert, and the pipe is not readily available. They are excavating now in anticipation, quite frankly, of the next storm that's coming into the area to make sure there's no blockage. We won't have the road repaired by the time the next storm hits, but at least there will be no blockage so the water can run through," said Paradise Township Supervisor Peter Gonze.

The detour around the mess is a few miles in both directions. People who live in the middle hope the bridge gets fixed soon.

"It's three miles that way, three miles this way. That's an extra six miles. Now it might sound like nothing, but when you add it up," said Sieradsky.

"Sometimes we take this back road to avoid the traffic from (Route) 611, everywhere else. Now we are going to have to deviate, so it will be challenging," said Lysandra Batista, Mount Pocono.

Detours are in place while construction is underway.