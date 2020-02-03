Paradise Township shooter pleads guilty but mentally ill

David Green admits to the deadly shooting of Michael Tripus in Paradise Township in 2018.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man claims he was mentally ill when he shot and killed a township worker in Monroe County.

The trial for David Green was scheduled to get underway Tuesday morning at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, but he pleaded guilty Monday morning to killing a Paradise Township worker in 2018.

Green entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder.

Green admits he entered the Paradise Township building in November of 2018 to talk to Michael Tripus, the building code officer for the township, about mold problems in his house. He then admits he shot him in the chest and Tripus died at the scene.

A forensic psychologist assigned to evaluate Green diagnoses him with delusion disorder and early signs of dementia.

Green said he doesn't know why he shot Tripus and does not remember what happened but did admit to the crime.