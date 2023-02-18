Painting the mountain pink in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in Monroe County is hosting its annual Paint the Mountain Pink event this weekend.
It aims to raise awareness and proceeds for 'The Hope for Strength Breast Cancer Fund'.
The organization's goal is to minimize the financial and emotional impact of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.
"I saw all the resources that were available where I lived and I said to my mom, you know, we should do something back where I grew up. And so the Dale and Francis Hughes Cancer Center, welcome that. So the funds that we raised go towards daily living expenses for people undergoing treatment.," said Staci Beers, Founder of Hope for Strength Breast Cancer Fund.
This is the seventh year for the fundraiser in Monroe County.
