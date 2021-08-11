Paddlers enjoy steamy day on Delaware River Sojourn

The Delaware River Sojourn is all about getting people outside and experiencing nature around them.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On this hot August day, there was no better place to cool off than on the Delaware River for the dozens of people who showed up for the 26th annual Delaware River Sojourn.

"Oh, it's a blast and great people. A lot of us have become friends over the years," said Donald Yelsits, Bath.

Last year's sojourn was canceled because of the pandemic.

Mark Zakutansky helps organize the event. He says it's great to see so many people back on the water.

"We have a great group of over 75 participants, and we are going to be stopping along the way to feature important information about the local ecology. The Brodhead Watershed Association is one of our sponsors, and we are in their watershed talking about the great opportunities to get outside and enjoy nature," said Zakutansky.

Kayakers started the journey at Minisink Park near Delaware Water Gap.

It's the first time the sojourn launched from this area, making it a unique experience for this group.

The Brodhead Watershed Association sponsored this launch.

"Minisink Park is a beautiful park. It's a beautiful floodplain ecosystem that is the mouth of both Cherry Creek and Brodhead Creek, two of the highest quality creeks in Monroe County. We are really lucky to have all these folks here today so they can enjoy the park and beautiful scenery," said Alexander Jackson, Brodhead Watershed Association.

"I've been excited to sort of check out the Brodhead Creek for a while so, it's fun to do it with a group and have some experienced folks here to show you where to go. It's great," said Chris Altman, Philadelphia.

Denise Mitchell is from Lancaster County. She says despite the heat, she's ready to hit the water.

"Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Sunblock, reapply sunblock, hats, all of that good stuff," said Mitchell.