Fish and Boat Commission offers tips to stay safe on the water

This year, the agency has been busy with reports of drownings and boating accidents.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — Wednesday was a beautiful day to be out on the water at Tobyhanna State Park in Coolbaugh Township.

The Knepley brothers from Bloomsburg were getting ready to kayak, always keeping safety in mind.

"We're water rats, and we're always safety first. We always wear life jackets. We have our registration with us, whistles, and a little snack," said Richard Knepley.

Matthew Deitrich with the Northeast Region of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hopes more people take precautions like the Knepleys. He says his office has been busy with reports of drownings and boating accidents this year.

"I know getting a boat is fun. I know it is something a lot of people look forward to. It's something a lot of people do, but like I said, it's something that they take the time to research and make sure they have all their proper stuff," said Deitrich.

Officials with the Fish and Boat Commission say there are certain safety precautions you need to take if you want to take your boat out on the water.

"Make sure you have your life jackets. Make sure you have all your fire extinguishers, your sound-producing devices," Deitrich said. "Anything that can save your life in case of an emergency out there because you know the water might look calm, but underneath dangerous, and it can take a life like that."

Deitrich says letting people know your float plans can also help in an emergency.

"Where you're going, who you're going out with, what time you're leaving, what time you're going to be back, where you're launching from, and where your planning on pulling out," Deitrich said.

And when it comes to swimming in open bodies of water, the Fish and Boat Commission recommends wearing a U.S. Coast Guard–approved life jacket.

Make sure you have enough life jackets for everyone onboard!



If you're short, you can borrow life jackets from these “self-service” loaner stations for free. It’s easy — just borrow and return!



Find locations: https://t.co/iReHQfDAus#wearitpa #wearyourlifejacket pic.twitter.com/MFCycL37ii — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (@pafishandboat) July 6, 2022