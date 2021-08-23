Overnight flooding in Monroe County

That heavy rain caused major issues in Monroe County, from flooded roadways to people pulled from their beds overnight.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Overnight, heavy rains and travel troubles in the Poconos.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from the Tannersville exit to the Bartonsville exit because of flooding, causing headaches and traffic tie-ups before reopening.

Standing water, wash-outs, and debris closing or blocking other roadways as well around Monroe County.

Emergency officials say they were busy Sunday night into Monday morning.

"I heard about hurricane whatever is coming, but I ain't know it was gonna. I said we're only gonna get the rain, we get the rain, but we ain't gonna get the big storm, but that's what did it, that rain," said Floyd Taylor of Stroudsburg.

People were asked to voluntarily leave Glen Brook East Apartments in Stroudsburg as Pocono Creek flooded its banks.

A temporary shelter was set up at East Stroudsburg University's field house.

"One of the neighbors came knocked on my door and said you'd better get out of here, come on out, come on out because they're evacuating people," added Taylor.

After the floodwaters come, the mess left behind the muck and the cleanup.

"What can you say? This is God's nature, so nothing we can say about that," said Taylor.

Due to Tropical Storm Henri and local flooding, all Monroe County Court facilities are physically closed until noon on Monday, Aug. 23. Click here for more information.