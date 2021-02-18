Outdoor seating area collapses at popular restaurant in the Poconos

The winter weather heavily damaged an outdoor seating area at Compton's Pancake House.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Mother Nature has provided another challenge during these times filled with ups and downs.

The outdoor seating area at Compton's Pancake House on Park Avenue in Stroudsburg was damaged.

"It's sad what happened, really. I don't even know what to say. I was shocked when I pulled in here for gas and I saw it. It's crazy," said Joshua Hernandez, Stroudsburg.

Susanne Ramos is the manager at Compton's. She says between trying to accommodate customers and stick to CDC guidelines, losing this outdoor space is just another hurdle to jump over.

"It took about a month to get that together. We finished it right around the first time they were going to allow us to open up the first time around. It's pretty sad because now spring is coming, and that's all a waste of money, and we are going to have to do this all over again because it doesn't look like we will be removing the masks anytime soon," said Ramos.

All of this didn't happen overnight. It started a few weeks ago when we got that really heavy winter storm. As the bad weather continued, the whole operation came down.

"It was that big snowstorm, it collapsed, well part of it collapsed and we tried to get to it but then weather continues to prevail and when we were closed on our two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, we came in today, and it was all on the ground," said Ramos.

Customers who were dining indoors tell Newswatch 16, restaurants are doing the best they can during this difficult time, and it's tough to see the damage.

"We were just here a couple of weeks ago, two weeks, three weeks ago. It's rough, it's rough. A lot of snow, a lot of snow," said Israel Colon, Portland.