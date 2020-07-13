Outdoor recreation up due to COVID-19

Hunting and fishing license sales are on the rise as more people head outdoors due to COVID-19.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitters on Main Street in Stroudsburg is always busy with people coming in to buy sports equipment, hunting, and fishing licenses.

But according to owner Jere Dunkelberger, this year is a little different.

"Dealing with everything we have been with the virus situation, I think people are looking to get out a little more. They are obviously, probably looking to subsidize their home food budget a little bit and you know hunting is always a thrill and adventure for everyone. This year I think there's an exceptional amount of people taking advantage of that," said Jere Dunkelberger, Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitters owner.

Fishing licenses went on sale at the start of this year. Hunting licenses began going on sale earlier this month.

Some people out spending the day at Brodhead Creek Park near East Stroudsburg say it's nice to see people spending more time outside.

"I mean everyone after being cooped up for so long, they just want to get out. Even if they don't fish or hunt," said George Hryciuk, East Stroudsburg.

Because a lot of school sports are either canceled or put on hold this year due to COVID-19, some people hope more kids will get out fish and hunt.

"We've been sort of struggling with the younger generation for the last six or eight years to get the younger person out there. This year, we are seeing more and more and it's a healthy thing for the hunting industry to see that because the hunting industry has been struggling to try and get the youth more involved," said Dunkelberger.