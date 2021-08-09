Orphaned bobcats recovering in the Poconos

Three orphaned bobcats are on the mend at Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — They keep to themselves, tucked away on a shelf. Some orphaned bobcat kits are getting big and strong at Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.

They were picked up in Wayne County.

"These little baby bobcats were wandering around for days, coming and going from this deck. They were very thin, very dehydrated, and clearly, there is no mother. We have no idea what happened to mom, but things do happen to wild animals. They were live-trapped and given permission by the regional office to bring them to us so they can gain weight and independence before we send them into the wild," said Kathy Uhler, director of the center near Stroudsburg.

Uhler says three bobcats in her care at the same time is a first.

"They have a lot of catching up to do. Each one is at least 6 or 8 ounces underweight. That's a lot for their age, they are 6 or 7 weeks old. So, they have a lot of catching up to do. We need to grow them pretty big and I don't want to keep them very long because they will get to be unwieldy very quickly maybe a month. We need to do live-prey training with them, get them comfortable killing, and then get them out of here," said Uhler.

While most of the animals here at the wildlife center can be fed food that you can find at your local grocery store, the bobcats are a little different and so is what they eat.