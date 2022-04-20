Orphaned bear cub in good health after being rescued

The Game Commission rescued the cub on Tuesday in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton, after a homeowner noticed her in the area without her mom for several days.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — A little bear cub is now in good hands after being taken in by Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroud Township.

"Right now, she's scared, and she's alone, and she's missing her mom, and this is more like a den, so it's a good thing for her to be in something small, so it feels safe and den-like," said Kathy Uhler.

Kathy Uhler, the director of the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, says the Game Commission tried to foster the bear previously in Pike County, but it didn't work.

"The Game Commission radio collars bear so they know where the females are so they can, in addition to getting lots of information about the cubs in those dens with their mom ... they also have the ability to find her when they need to for just this purpose of fostering orphan cubs. Because it does happen these cubs do end up in trouble," said Uhler.

Since being under Uhler's care, the bear cub has been eating some fresh produce and formula to help her gain weight.

"She's probably a good pound behind, or maybe even two pounds behind where she should be, and she'll catch up quickly because she is lapping out of a dish," Uhler said. "We don't have to bottle feed her, which is really good for her to be able to eat on her own."

But the food is costly. Uhler says the center buys five-gallon buckets, which are $250 each. She is asking for monetary donations to help foot the bill.