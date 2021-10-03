One year later, travel industry trying to bounce back

Two local travel agents say the vaccine rollout was a gamechanger.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — One year ago, the world suddenly stopped traveling.

"Thousands of people that I've known... I'm sorry," said Sally Black tearfully, "that I've known and worked with for like 20 years, good people with years of experience, are just out of work."

Black, a Kunkletown-based travel agent, says there were a few months when she thought she'd have to close up shop too.

"August to December was crickets. We were not getting any travel requests. Nothing was happening."

But then, news broke that the vaccine was showing promising signs, and the calls started trickling in again.

"Once they started rolling out the vaccine, we've seen much more optimism, and we're getting calls from people saying, 'I just got my second dose, I need to get out of Dodge! Where can you send me?'" said Black.

"People are feeling more comfortable as they become vaccinated, but right now, the million-dollar question is who's going to require a vaccine to travel? Mostly the cruise ships, people are dying to know," said Missy Bonnice, who works as a travel agent for Storybook Destinations out of her home in Wyoming County.

Many of her clients say they're only planning to get the vaccine so that they can hop on a plane or board a cruise ship as soon as possible.

"I have many clients who kind of felt like they'd wait on it but now have decided they better get it because it may make the difference between them going on vacation or staying home."

The CDC declined to give the green light for fully vaccinated people to travel when it updated its guidelines this week. Both Bonnice and Black believe that won't deter those who are feeling ready to travel.

"Now that we've lived with this for a year, I think most people know their limits. People know what they feel comfortable with," said Bonnice.

"This is another statement from the CDC that just doesn't make any sense to me," said Black. "There are so many people that have been shut at home for so long that for their mental health, they need to get out. [...] So I think this is the struggle that many people are going through right now. They want to be responsible and listen to our leaders and what the recommendations are, but on the flip side, they are mindful of how they are emotionally feeling, and need to get out, need to be around people."