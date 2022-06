Efforts are ongoing to find a person who went missing in the Delaware River in Monroe County Tuesday night. Four others were rescued.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A search is ongoing for a missing person in Monroe County.

Authorities say after 8 Tuesday night, five people went into the Delaware River near Smithfield Township.

Crews managed to rescue four victims.

As of Wednesday morning, a fifth person is missing.

There's no word on the names of any victims or the condition of the people rescued.

This is a developing story; check back for any updates.