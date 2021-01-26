'One Lens' documents pandemic through photos

Created by First Lady Frances Wolf, the program encourages Pennsylvanians to share their experiences during the pandemic through photographs.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In a video posted to Instagram, a social media app that centers around photographs, Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf calls on photographers of all experience levels to show off some of their work for a statewide virtual photo exhibit called "One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views."

"It's an opportunity for all Pennsylvanians to share photos of what their life has looked like during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Wolf.

The virtual exhibit is broken down into three categories.

Photos documenting our heroes, frontline workers who cannot work from home,

Photos documenting your own daily lives,

Photos of our communities that showcase how Pennsylvanians have been standing united in the face of a global health crisis.

Five ambassadors have been picked to represent various regions across the Commonwealth.

James Hamill, director of public relations for the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is one of them. His job is to make sure the photos submitted represent this area.

"You don't have to be a professional photographer. You can have a cell phone camera, you can document anything from the beautiful nature outdoors that a lot of people re-introduce themselves to throughout this last calendar year, or even just your family, friends, heroes on the frontlines. You can capture images that you think would be representative of what this year has been like for you, your neighbors, and people around you," said Hamill.

The Pocono Arts Council put out a call to its photographers, hoping one of their photos will make it into the virtual exhibit.

Susan Randall is the executive director of the organization.

"I think it's very important to capture this time in our history and what better way than using art as a vehicle," said Randall.

You can submit up to three photos beginning February 8 through March 8.

Participation is free. The virtual photo exhibition opens on March 19.