MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck driver is in the hospital after a crash in Monroe County.

The wreck happened just before 11 a.m. Monday morning along Route 209 near Brodheadsville.

Officials say the road was closed for a while so crews could clean up asphalt that spilled out during the crash.

No word yet on what led to the wreck in Monroe County.