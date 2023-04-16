One dead, one injured in Monroe County motorcycle accident

Officials say the two women were riding a motorcycle when they lost control going around a turn and crashed into a ditch.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One woman is dead, and another in the hospital after a crash in Monroe County Friday night.

Officials say the two women were riding a motorcycle on Strawberry Hill Road in Hamilton Township when they lost control going around a turn and crashed into a ditch.

The driver, Alexia Getz of Kunkletown, was killed.

The passenger, Alissandra Marcussen of Pen Argyl, was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to the hospital.

