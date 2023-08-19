Man drowns in Monroe County

Dive crews were called to a private community in Coolbaugh Township Saturday afternoon after a man went underwater and never resurfaced.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after officials say he went into the water in the Poconos and never resurfaced.

Dive crews spent much of Saturday afternoon searching a lake at a private community near Tobyhannna.

After several hours of searching, crews have recovered the body of a man from Lake Dresser in Pocono Country Place.

Officials say the call came in around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when family members saw the man's kayak flip over in the water.

His belongings washed up to shore not long after he went under, but he never resurfaced.

Dive teams from several counties, including Pike and Lackawanna, assisted at the scene utilizing boats, sonar, and drones to search the water.

Coolbaugh Township Volunteer Fire Chief George Dobson tells Newswatch 16 the lake, in some sections, runs eight feet deep, but the kayak flipped only 20-30 feet off the shoreline in more shallow water.

As of right now, the man's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.