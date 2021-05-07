One dead after skydiving accident in Monroe County

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

One man is dead after a skydiving incident on Monday afternoon in Monroe County.

State police say Frank Kansco, 35, of Staten Island, New York, was found unresponsive on the ground at the landing area of Sky's The Limit Skydiving Center in Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg, around 2:30 p.m.

He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kansco was reported to have been an experienced skydiver with thousands of prior jumps.