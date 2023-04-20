One person is dead after traffic stop, chase in Monroe County

State police have not released the location of the traffic stop, where the chase went, and where it ended.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a police chase in Monroe County.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to state police, troopers pulled over a driver in Stroud Township on suspicion of DUI.

The driver took off, and troopers chased him for 19 miles before he crashed in the woods.

Troopers have not said where the chase ended.

A passenger in the car was killed.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

