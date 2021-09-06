One dead after crash on Route 209 in Monroe County

The crash happened on Route 209 at the intersection of Weir Road in front of an Exxon gas station near Brodheadsville.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead Monday after a crash in Monroe County.

The crash happened on Route 209 at the intersection of Weir Road in front of an Exxon gas station near Brodheadsville.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 there was a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The Monroe County Coroner confirms one man from Bushkill who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene.

Route 209 is currently shut down in the area of the crash.