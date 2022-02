The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly wreck happened in Monroe County Tuesday night.

According to the coroner, a tow truck and a pickup truck collided around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening along Burger Hollow Road near Gilbert.

The driver of the pickup truck died.

So far, no word on the victim's name following the deadly crash in the Poconos.