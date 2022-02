The crash happened Saturday afternoon in Ross Township.

Police say it happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Kunkletown Road and Lakeview Drive in Ross Township, near Saylorsburg.

72-year-old Jeffry Semprini of Bethlehem lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a creek.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.