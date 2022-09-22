Mazezilla hosting Olsen Christmas Wish Night

The money raised will help children and families in the community.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — While it may be a quiet rainy day at Mazezilla at Klingel's Farm and Produce Stand, employees are hopeful for a busy season.

The farm in Ross Township just opened last weekend.

"Saturday was a really good day. Sunday was still a little too hot, so people didn't wanna come out. But it's getting to be fall time. Beautiful weather," said Nathan Pysher, the farm owner's son said.

Pumpkin cannons, a petting zoo, jump pads, and pick your own pumpkins, there is plenty of fall fun at the farm.

But by far, their biggest draw is the farm's 11-acre corn maze, which hosts a new theme every year.

"The corns are a little shorter this year due to the drought. Everyone knows we haven't had rain all Summer, but it's still tall enough to still have fun. You still go in and find all the stops, and if you find them all, you conquered the maze," Pysher said.

This year the farm is marking 20 amazing years.

So to celebrate, they're hosting a charity night.

"We usually donate to our local fire department, but this year we figured with a lot of the businesses and getting stressed with the increased fuel, everything else. We weren't sure that enough people were going to donate to the Olsen Christmas Wish. So we wanted to open up and give 100% tomorrow night to them," Pysher said.

"It feels awesome. I love Mazezilla. We go there every year with our kids. We get our pumpkins there every year. It's a great family," Stroud Area Regional police officer Chris Shelly said.

Shelly started Olsen Christmas Wish after one of his fellow officers died in 2006.

He says the money raised will help children and families in the community; he's hoping to help 150 of them.

"It's going to go to the kids for Christmas. So basically, we're going to find people that are having a bad Christmas, and we're going to give them an amazing Christmas. So that's exactly where all the funds go," Shelly said.

Olsen Christmas Wish night at Mazezilla kicks off Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It's $14; all activities are included, with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity.

For a full list of hours and activities at Mazezilla at Klingel's Farm, click here.