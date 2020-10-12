Olsen Christmas Wish gets surprise gift donation

A volunteer fire company and a police department in Monroe County have teamed up this holiday season to spread some cheer to children in need.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A garage bay at the back of Stroud Area Regional Police Department in East Stroudsburg is filled with all kinds of toys for children.

The items were given to the department for its annual "Olsen Christmas Wish," toy distribution.

Gifts are given to families in need in Monroe County.

"We have talked to people who didn't know if their kids would have a Christmas. They already told their kids they are not having a Christmas this year. It's heartbreaking, it just kills you. Then you call and mom is on the other end of the phone crying or trying to hold back tears and they know that they are going to have a great Christmas," said Sgt. Thomas Lemond, Stroud Area Regional Police.

The pile of toys you see here came from a volunteer fire company a little north of the police department in Coolbaugh Township.

"We just received another donation from Walmart Distribution Center and in this one there were a lot of toys. So as a group we decided that yes we are here to try and do a fundraiser, yes we'd like to get the money and do whatever we can for our fire company but at the end of the day with COVID and the year that has been in it and because of the awesome organizations that are out there we said let's donate all the toys," said Asst. Chief Tomas Keane, Coolbaugh Twp. Vol. Fire Co.

Scooters, dollhouses, trucks, and more, just some of what will go to children this holiday season.

Olsen Christmas Wish was given so many toys, organizers didn't know what to do with it all.

So, instead of keeping the toys, they are giving to other charities.

"This is great and it will help quite a few people and organizations. The sheriff's do a toy drive also. They were here the other day, they got a bunch of toys and we loaded up a van for them," said Lemond.

"To know that on Christmas morning they wake up and there's a gift under the tree, that's what makes it," said Keane.

"Olsen Christmas Wish" is done in memory of a Stroud Area Regional Police officer, Jeff Olsen, who passed away in 2006.