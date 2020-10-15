Old Farmers Almanac predicts mild winter

The 2021 version of the Old Farmers Almanac is on shelves. Forecasters are predicting a mild winter for the entire country.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — This year has been a wild ride with many people hoping for a better outlook in 2021.

If you thought a wild winter would be spot on for the way the world has been turning, think again.

The 2021 Old Farmers Almanac predicts a light winter for most of the United States, with warmer-than-normal temperatures expected for a large part of the country, including Pennsylvania.

"I used to look at that especially when I was young and more gullible perhaps. Surprisingly it is often right," said Joe Naylor, Gouldsboro.

This couple from Gouldsboro is headed south for the winter.

They will take Texas "winter" weather over what's considered a "mild" winter here in Pennsylvania.

"Mild in Northeastern PA is not necessarily what they think of in Texas," said Naylor.

"I think it's kind of cute. There may be some truth to it but I haven't look at one of those in years," said Marianne Naylor, Gouldsboro.

Guy Gallo from Tobyhanna admits he doesn't read the almanac.

But he is hoping the predictions are correct.

"I like mild winters. I live in the wrong area of the country but I guess that is what you sign up for when you live in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania," said Guy Gallo, Tobyhanna.

If you would like to read through the Old Farmers Almanac and make your own prediction, it will cost you just under $10.