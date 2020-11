State police tried to pull over the suspect near Tobyhanna when the man drove off, taking the officer along with him in his vehicle.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Monroe County after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The officer eventually was able to get control of the steering wheel and pulled the car over into the woods.