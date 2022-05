Officials believe the man is responsible for multiple sexual assaults in the Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg areas.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man from New York City faces child sex charges in the Poconos.

Officials believe Zion Isom is responsible for multiple sexual assaults in the Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg areas.

U.S. Marshals took Isom into custody Wednesday morning in the Bronx and brought him back to Pennsylvania to face rape charges.