NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night.

The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September.

"I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need for a good Italian restaurant, good food around here, that's what drove me to open," said Cesar Idrovo, the owner of Volare.

Idrovo says providing good food to the people of the Poconos wasn't the only reason to open.

The fine-dining restaurant was based in New York City for 50 years before moving to Monroe County.

The owner says the landlord raised his rent from $18,000 a month to $25,000.

"I lost my lease in New York. My first intention was to open a restaurant here, but I couldn't find the right spot," Idrovo said.

After a short search, he found the place along Route 715. But he needed the right people to help him continue Volare's legacy.

"My only way to do it was if I can convince my chef that he has to join me in the Poconos, even though he lives in Queens with his family," said Idrovo.

Not only was the owner able to get his staff on board to be able to reopen in the Poconos, but he foots the bill for transportation and housing for them as a thank you.

"On Sunday nights, I drive my chef back to New York City, drop him at his house, and then I come back. And then I go Wednesday I pick him up at 9 in the morning," Idrovo said. "I said, 'You know what? I'm going to rent a house for you and the guys in the kitchen. You guys can come. You don't have to worry about rent or anything like that.' Because it's tough to find staff these days."

Since opening, Idrovo says his reservation book has been stacked every weekend.

"They deserve a good Italian restaurant or good food around here," Idrovo said. "Millions of people come here, and I want them to try the fine dining experience."

Volare is open for dinner from Wednesday to Sunday night.