POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — A man from Brooklyn, New York was caught attempting to rob a smoke shop in Monroe County.

Cops say they went to check on reports of an alarm going off at the Super Smoke Convenience Store Thursday afternoon.

Franklin vazquez was there robbing the place and took off.

He was caught after a short foot pursuit with drugs and some robbery tools along with money he took from the place.