Nurseries get ready for garden season

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Fruit trees and shrubs are scattered across the property at Chestnut Hill Nursery in Chestnuthill Township near Broheadsville, displaying some of the plants you can expect this year.

The garden center along Route 209 is getting ready for what the owners expect to be another busy season.

"We're really starting to bring all the material in. We've already contracted with our growers for the material we think we need for the season, and the trucks are rolling in, basically, every day at this point,""said owner Jim Scocozza.

Scocozza says the garden industry boomed during the coronavirus pandemic, and now with high food prices, he believes more people will be interested in growing some of their own.

"Gardens are going to be really important this year. Fruit trees are going to be important. We always see whenever there is a little bit of a downturn, people start really thinking about how they can economize a little bit and grow some things in their yard, so tthat'salways helpful,""Scocozza said.

With signs of spring starting to pop up, Scocozza says there are a couple of things you need to know before the start of the season.

"Inventories are still a little tight in the nurseries," Scocozza said. "The last couple of years have been just great demand for a lot of the products we sell, trees and shrubs, and the growers are starting to catch up a little bit, but they're still a little behind, so something it's a challenge to get some of the things we want."

Depending on what you're looking for, prices could be a couple of bucks more than what you paid last year because of supply.

Scocozza says his biggest piece of advice is that if there is something you really want, get out and shop early.

"The supplies are just not going to hold up, particularly if it's a really good growing season. We have great weather, and people are excited about being in their yard, so I you see something in a nursery when you are out here, grab it," said Scocozza.

Mother's Day is the unofficial kick-off for the planting season.

