Notre Dame seniors first to graduate at Pocono Raceway

Graduating students donned in their caps and gowns drove across the finish line at Pocono Raceway to mark the end of one journey and the start of the next.

LONG POND, Pa. — Never in their wildest dreams did the Notre Dame class of 2020, ever think they would have graduated during a pandemic, especially at Pocono Raceway.

But, 51 Senior students, dressed in their caps and gowns, lined up in their cars with family members and loved ones, to celebrate all their accomplishments.

To follow social distancing guidelines, all of the graduates and families stayed in their vehicles and watched and listen to the ceremony at the tricky triangle.

After receiving their diplomas, students then took a victory lap on the track.

Faculty and staff at the High school believe, while it's not the most ideal situation, they hope the students took something away from this experience.

"You have to learn to roll with the punches and take advantage of what's given to you and then the bishops, words don't look at it as only a negative, but look at it as something positive," said Principal of Notre Dame, Jeffrey Lyons.

Cars were decorated with balloons, signs, and well wishes written on windows.

This car had a massive graduation cap with a mask.

Graduating students and parents say they are just thankful that something could be done to celebrate the class of 2020.

"My school just went beyond what was even expected, and I'm just so grateful for them and this day," said graduate Emily Ortiz.

"For all of them I mean they put in so much work and I didn't even realize when they were talking today talking about 12 years, 12 years, it goes by so fast and today went by so fast. but very grateful that they put this together, very grateful I feel," said parent Lisa Graber.

While it was a graduation ceremony, unlike any other, student we spoke with say it's an experience they'll never forget.

"I feel really proud of myself and of my class. I think it's a really unique way to do it and I'm definitely going to remember this for the rest of my life. I'm grateful that we could finally throw something together and this was I think better than an actual regular ceremony," said graduate Bailey Reilly.