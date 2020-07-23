Drivers react to PennDOT offering non-binary license option

Pennsylvania joins the list with 16 other states that give people the option to choose their gender designation on their ID.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — As of today, Pennsylvania is offering a non-binary gender designation option for its driver licenses and photo identification cards.

"All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and this change helps make that possible for all Pennsylvanians," said Governor Tom Wolf.

People can choose their gender designation on their ID to show 'M' for male, 'F' for female, or 'X' for non-binary, meaning not exclusively male or female.

We went to the PennDOT driver's license center near Stroudsburg to see what people there think about the new option.

"I think it's a good idea on their behalf, but in my opinion, a male is a male and a female is a female," said Monroe County resident, Linsford Flowers.

"It feels like they are being really inclusive, which is great. Everyone deserves to be identified however they want to be identified. So making sure that there's no barrier to that is amazing," said Shakira O'Kane of Swiftwater.

For anyone wishing to change their gender identification on their driver's license, all you have to do is bring the form to a driver's license center without even having a doctor's note.

"It allows people in early transition that might not even fully transition able to change their gender markers. Basically the driver's license is the first step," said April Fredericks of Bushkill.

April is a transgender woman who experienced difficulties in her transition in the early 90's in New York.

She says she's happy that it is easier now than the hoops she had to jump through then.

"Back then, you had to carry a letter if you were on hormone replacement therapy, you got a letter from your endocrinologist saying that you were doing this and showing the letter so they got that changed," continued April.

