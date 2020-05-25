No shortage of hikers on Memorial Day in the Poconos

Hikers respect social distancing guidelines while on trails within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — There was no shortage of people outdoors on this Memorial Day.

Lines of vehicles packed this part of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area near Kittatinny Point as hikers took to the trails.

'We were stuck in all week long working from home, lots of long hours working from home. We finally got a weekend where the weather is good and we wanted to get out and enjoy the scenery while we can enjoy it," said Greg Washington, Lansdale.

Hikers Newswatch 16 spoke to say despite the packed lots, the trails weren't all that busy and made social distancing during this COVID-19 crisis easy.

"A lot of people even wear masks on the trail. We've grown accustomed to not. On weekends maybe it might be an idea but during the week we don't see anyone. But the groups you do see on the weekends are really respectful and often they will step to the side of the trail while passing and make sure social distancing is kept up," said Ben Corbin, Honesdale.

Park rangers were on hand to make sure everything ran smoothly.

Greg Washington from Lansdale says it's nice to see everyone taking safety precautions seriously, while still being able to get outside.

"If we thought it was an unreasonable risk we wouldn't be here. It's nice to see a lot of others feel the same way. The outdoors is worth being there," said Washington.

Greg Morrison from York County has been hiking for the last 91 days.

He's been staying away from other hikers to ensure he can finish his adventure safely.

"If people want to get out as long as they are being responsible. We are staying away from everyone and we've done our responsible thing while being on the trail," said Greg Morrison, York County.

Some park amenities, including restrooms, continue to be closed throughout the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.