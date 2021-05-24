No movement on planned Pocono Springs project near Mount Pocono

Movement on a highly anticipated entertainment destination planned for the Poconos has slowed down significantly.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Except for some orange netting and a few rendering boards, a large piece of land in front of Kalahari Resort near Mount Pocono is mostly empty.

It appears work on Pocono Springs has slowed to a complete stop.

Back in 2019, renderings of what should be taking shape by now were released.

Contractors were even seen creating a temporary access road, but there's been no movement ever since.

"Typical for up here, to be honest with you. They get these projects started up here, and you just have to wait until they complete them," said Joe D'Alto, Pocono Lake.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Tobyhanna Township to talk with officials about Pocono Springs. They tell us they've heard nothing.

The $350 million project was supposed to be an entertainment and amusement complex.

One of the biggest attractions set to move in is Ripley's Aquarium. The aquarium has not backed out and still plans to move into this part of Tobyhanna Township though a construction date is unclear.

"It would have been a cool attraction to add to the area," said Alfa Donator, Tobyhanna.

People who live in this part of the Poconos believe the pandemic is a big reason that there's no movement.

The entertainment industry took a big hit over the last year. The price of materials is also higher.

Joe D'Alto from Pocono Lake is staying optimistic, especially as things start to reopen.

"I know they were supposed to do work down in Blakeslee. They were going to make it the gateway to the Poconos. That never came to be. It was encouraging when I saw all the construction and it's on hold now. I think COVID had a big part of it. They can't get workers and stuff like that," said D'Alto.