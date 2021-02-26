No more Nino's: downtown Stroudsburg business closes

The restaurant on Main Street that had its grand opening just a few months before COVID-19 hit, had to close its doors this week.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Nino's Italian Hot Dogs on Main Street in Stroudsburg took to Facebook earlier this week to make a difficult announcement.

The business that opened in January of 2019 is closed. The pandemic played a major role in the decision.

The owner did not want to talk to Newswatch 16 on camera but did thank all his loyal customers for their support.

Sheeri Qureshi runs New York Street Grill, just a block down from Nino's.

"I am so sad that he has to go. It's just, I don't know. We have so much diversity on Main Street, and it's going away. My heart sank when I heard that. It's just unbelievable," said Qureshi.

Other businesses on Main Street know the struggle and have seen it first-hand.

Qureshi says she's thankful her business has been able to stay afloat, but it's not always easy.

"Before we were offering breakfast because of the courthouse and the foot traffic. We cut down on the breakfast completely. Even at lunchtime, we are not crazy busy as we used to be. I would stay there are still so many locals and our regulars that still come and support us," said Qureshi.

The pandemic stripped downtown Stroudsburg of tourists, students at East Stroudsburg University, and courthouse employees. Almost a year later, business owners continue to do all they can to bring customers in.

"It's a consequence of this pandemic, unfortunately. There have been others, and there will be more, I anticipate, but deep down, I feel like we are right there. We are turning the corner. I see it in people's faces," said Barry Lynch, Yard of Ale.