No easy task getting wine and liquor in the Poconos, more stores to open Monday

Starting next week, there will be more places to buy wine and spirits in the state.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Mount Pocono was surprisingly quiet with pickups heading into the weekend. Some customers found it strange to see an empty parking lot.

Wendy Prytherch from Cresco tried calling by phone to place an order but couldn't get through.

"I've been trying to call, and I was on the phone like for an hour constantly hitting redial and beep, beep, beep, so, yeah. That's why I drove up here to see what the deal was," said Prytherch.

There is a sign at the pickup location that reads, "if you can't get through by phone, keep trying."

The state began offering call-in orders and curbside pickup at more than 300 stores earlier this week.

Come Monday, more locations are expected to reopen.

Cherie Miller from Pocono Pines thought it was strange state stores were ordered to close in the first place.

"Why? What was the point? Again, if you can do certain businesses and you do your social distancing, why would you shut it down? You didn't shut down grocery stores," said Miller.

Some customers hope once more stores reopen, it will make getting wine and liquor easier.

"That's what I am hoping so I don't have to go to Jersey again. So, you know, do what you do," said Prytherch

Most stores will offer curbside service with pickup appointments, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.