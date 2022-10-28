No criminal charges in deadly Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The district attorney in Monroe County says there is no evidence of criminal negligence in a deadly crash back in 2020.
The wreck was near Routes 314 and Route 611 in Swiftwater on Christmas morning of 2021.
It happened around the time a natural gas main exploded under the road flipping the vehicle.
Ana Abreu from New York City died at the hospital. Three other people in the car, including a 2 month old child, survived the Christmas Day crash in Monroe County.
