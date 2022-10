The man held up the ESSA Bank along Route 209 near Marshalls Creek last September.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — A man will spend five years in federal prison for robbing a bank in Monroe County.

Michael Muse of Brooklyn, New York, held up the ESSA Bank along Route 209 near Marshalls Creek last September.

During the robbery, he pointed what appeared to be a gun at the tellers.

It was later discovered to be an air pistol.

He pleaded guilty in April to the charge of armed bank robbery.