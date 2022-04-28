New York man admits to Monroe County bank robbery

Michael Muse held up the ESSA Bank in Marshalls Creek last year.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from New York has admitted to robbing a bank in the Poconos last year.

Michael Muse, 44, of Brooklyn, New York, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court.

Authorities say Muse held up the ESSA Bank branch along Route 209 near Marshalls Creek in September.

During the robbery, he pointed what appeared to be a gun at tellers. That gun was actually an air pistol.

Muse got away with about $9,000 in the bank robbery in Monroe County.