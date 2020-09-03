New voters register in Monroe County

The primary election is more than a month away, but in Monroe County, some new, younger voters got the chance to register at East Stroudsburg Area High School South.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It was a big day for 18-year-old Klaudia Antoniak, a senior at East Stroudsburg Area High School South. She registered to vote.

"I think it's kind of exciting and also kind of stressful because you need to know who you are voting for. But I feel like when you figure out who you are going to vote for, it helps out," said Antoniak.

The school district teamed up with the Monroe County League of Women Voters to host the voter registration event. Students of voting age and the general public were invited.

Michael Healey is a teacher in the district and helped put everything together.

"We know that Pennsylvania is back in play and whether students are democrats or republicans, we just want them to exercise their right to vote," said Healey.

A representative from the League of Women Voters tells Newswatch 16 she wants young voters to understand it's not only important to vote in a presidential election but local elections, too.

"How do our state representatives get there? Well, they voted him or her in. So, it's just absolutely critical for issues that impact everyone," said Judy Fiske, Monroe County League of Women Voters.

Caroline Westphal is a sophomore. While she's not old enough to vote, she thinks it's important to learn about the process and encourage people to register.

"I am helping people register because it's really important for kids now turning 18 to start voting. The turnouts aren't that high and every vote counts, so it's important that we get people out to vote," said Caroline Westphal, Sophomore.