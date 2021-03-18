New veterans organization in the Poconos looking for new members

The non-profit organization called Seasoned Veterans is designed to help veterans.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Inside the Middle Smithfield Community Center, a group of retired servicemen introduced themselves and their mission.

Seasoned Veterans, a non-profit group, hopes to help other veterans in the Poconos.

"We go out and we volunteer to help other veterans. That's really our code. We really want to go and help other veterans who might not be as fortunate as we are. Any veteran that needs help," said Wilson Gant, Seasoned Veterans President.

Seasoned Veterans is a relatively new organization, only receiving its non-profit status within the last year.

Members thanked different elected officials throughout Monroe County for getting them to where they are now at the brand new Middle Smithfield Township Community Center.

It's where members plan to hold meetings once a month.

Wayne Bolt is a founding member of Seasoned Veterans; he also sits on the township's planning commission.

"We are the only veteran's group in this area, in this immediate area. We are going to get our name out and whatever a veteran needs that we can possibly help them with, we are going to do it. That's our mission, to help veterans," said Bolt.

Township officials say they are thrilled that so many non-profit organizations are using the community center because it's why the place was built.

Annette Atkinson is a Middle Smithfield Township supervisor.

"It was built by the community, for the community. We are just so happy to have these 501c3 groups and these charitable organizations come and have space. When we first started building this we said we wanted to have a good place for good people to meet and do good things. That's exactly what is happening," said Atkinson.

Seasoned Veterans is looking for new members to help expand the group's mission.