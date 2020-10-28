New speakeasy opens in Stroudsburg

The Hideaway opened last week in Monroe County and requires a secret password to get in.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Just like during the prohibition there's a door and a passcode.

The correct phrase will get you inside a new speakeasy right on Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg.

It's called The Hideaway and it's located in the basement of Newberry's Yard of Ale.

Barry Lynch is the owner.

"This used to be over on 7th Street, just short of Courthouse Square. We closed it a number of years ago and since then, everyone, when are you opening the hideaway, where is the new hideaway?" said Lynch.

"We had this space in the basement of the Yard of Ale and we thought, what perfect use for the space."

Lynch tells Newswatch 16 plans for The Hideaway were in the works pre-COVID.

Construction shut down in March and then picked back up a few months later.

The Hideaway officially opened last Friday. Jody Singer from Stroudsburg was there.

"Oh my god it's really cool. We've been waiting for this for a while now. Just like the old speakeasies. It's a wonderful fun time when you go in. The old Hideaway is kind of back," said Singer. "It's like 2.0, it's bumped up. It's really cool, you're going to love it."

Photos from the prohibition and relics from the former Hideaway fill the walls. there are almost 1,000 books on the shelves and old-time drinks are a specialty at the bar.

Lynch thinks it's something old and something new for downtown.

"We see the huge surge of local support for small businesses. It's one of the beautiful things about Stroudsburg, the people of Stroudsburg come out and support small business, local business. We experienced that and were witness to it. We thought you know if we open this, it's something new for the people of the time in a period when not everything is as rosey," Lynch said.d

The Hideaway is following CDC guidelines so there's plexiglass in between bookshelves and tables are marked where people can and can't sit.

You must also order food if you plan to make a trip to The Hideaway.

The secret password to get in is posted weekly on the business's Facebook page.