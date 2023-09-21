Mazezilla opens bakery just in time for apple cider donut season

There's a new item on the menu at Klingel's Farm & Produce Stand near Saylorsburg.

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — There's a new item on the menu at Mazezilla at Klingel's Farm & Produce Stand near Saylorsburg.

Apple cider donuts, and they're made fresh in the farm's new bakery.

Nathan Pysher says It's a dream 3 years in the making.

"We started a little bit before COVID, then COVID hit, and we had problems, of course, getting the hood finished and everything else. After my father passed, we wanted to make sure we got it up and running," said Pysher.

Since opening, employees have been busy churning out dozens and 1/2 dozens of donuts, along with cookies and pies.

Pysher says a lot of love, and Heckman Orchards' apple cider goes into making this sweet treat.

"We use that to make the batter and mix the batter, then put it in the donut machine, take it individually, and make the donuts. Goes down along the conveyor belt and then flips them. The other side comes out the conveyor belt goes into the rotocooler...We then take them and add a little extra cinnamon and sugar onto the outside that everyone has been liking, and then we put them on the cooling rack. Once they cool, we package them."

But by far, the farm's biggest attraction is Mazezilla. Their 11-acre corn maze.

"The maze is music to our ears, no pun intended. It's a musical theme. So like you do every year, you'll go in there will be 10 stops, 10 different musical instruments, and everything else," said Pysher.

The year marks 25 years of Mazezilla.

The family says it will be a difficult season as they try to carry on their father's legacy.

The founder of the business, Stuart Klingel, died in April.

"We are going to continue on a lot more in our shoes. You learn even more. Nothing's kind of been easy. Everything has been on mom's, and mine and my sisters and brothers have really stepped up to help, but we're doing it," said Pysher.

Mazezilla near Saylorsburg opens for the season Friday Night, from 5:00 to 9 in the evening.