New search for clues in cold case murder

Now 50 years later, police are still trying to find who murdered John Leonard.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are still investigating a cold case murder that dates back 50 years.

50 years ago Tuesday, John Leonard was murdered as he was working as a taxi driver.

Leonard went to the Buck Hill Falls Resort to pick up a rider.

He was seen driving into the resort by employees there.

Then a white male with dark hair approached Leonard's vehicle.

That was the last time he was seen alive.

He was later found in his car dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

At the time Leonard was 52 and the father of five children.

He had served in WWII and was a prisoner of war for almost 2 years.