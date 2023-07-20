New permanent bridge at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort put in place

The plans for a new bridge have been in the works for more than a decade.

SHAWNEE ON DELAWARE, Pa. — The golf course at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in Monroe County is used to having spectators.

Just not for this reason.

After months of planning and construction, crews are finally setting the new permanent golf bridge in place.

"It's amazing how much this bridge means to people who live here. There are people who have been filming, recording, and watching this process since September of last year. The bridge is historic. The new bridge coming in is living history, and I think people just want to be a part of it," said Jeromy Wo, the resort's marketing director.

That's why people like Brian Farris of Stroudsburg decided to come out.

"I wanted to see it only because it's been all those years of talking about getting it put in, and it's finally going to happen," Farris said.

The bridge connects golfers to 24 holes on the island course.

A golfer during his time, Farris said he frequented the course a lot... and building a permanent golf bridge was on the owner's mind back then.

"He also, at that time, had engineered a bridge to put across the island there. I think at that time it was around $700,000. But the interest on money back then, he said we can put up the temporary one at the time," Farris said.

For more than a century, this temporary bridge has limited the resort on what can go over it.

Officials say the new permanent bridge will be a game changer for them.

"Now we will have access to this island year round. That means if it's warm in January, we can get a couple rounds in. If it's cold in January, who knows, maybe we'll have some sort of winter activity out there. We can't wait, and the future is bright," Wo said.

The new permanent bridge will alleviate problems they've had in the past with high water washing it out while also doing away with having to set it up every year.

"I was here. I've been here through flood and fought the river. So it's a blessing to see this go in," Farris said.

Resort officials say while the temporary bridge got them through the past 100 years, the new permanent one should last even longer.

The grand opening of the bridge is scheduled for October, but officials believe it will be done before then.