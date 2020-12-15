New fund helps Pocono hospitality and restaurant workers

Pocono Mountains United Way introduced its newly established Hospitality & Restaurant Worker Relief Fund.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — It's been months since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down.

While many people have learned to adjust to this new normal, the hospitality and restaurant industry has taken many hits.

It's why the Pocono Mountains United Way recently came up with a plan to offer relief to workers, who might be out of a job because of Governor Tom Wolf's restrictions on bars and restaurants.

"For the past ten months, hospitality and restaurant workers have increased their health and safety protocols while navigating the uncertainty of these individuals continue to show up, they smile while their hearts break and offer discounts on their most prized dishes just to put bread on their own plates. Now they need our help more than ever," said Michael Tukeva, Pocono Mountains United Way President.

Thanks to the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau's contribution of $50,000 and a number of other donors, the Hospitality & Restaurant Worker Relief Fund has nearly $70,000.

The goal is to raise $100,000.

That money will support 400 people throughout Monroe, Wayne, Carbon, and Pike Counties.

Gianna Napoli is a sever at Barley Creek Brewing Company near Tannersville.

"This fund would help all of us in a tremendous way. It would help me personally to pay rent back at school, help pay for dog food for my puppy that I just got and different things around town. Especially now at Christmas time being able to buy gifts for my family. The fund would help a lot," said Gianna Napoli, Barley Creek Brewing Co.

Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. People can receive up to $250.