New fire company to serve Tobyhanna Township

A new fire company in Monroe County is being formed after the current department took itself out of service over a fire ordinance dispute.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The fire trucks and members at the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company have responded to several fires over the past couple of months, but none were in the township the fire company serves.

Last August, the department took itself out of service after the Tobyhanna Township supervisors passed a new ordinance.

Fire officials say the ordinance gives the township more control over the department.

Supervisors say it was meant to hold the fire company more accountable.

"There's no takeover. There's no nothing. I would really ask people to read it and understand it. It's more about being accountable for the taxpayers' money that they're getting and what services they're providing," says David Carbone, one of Tobyhanna Township's supervisors.

Carbone says after months of trying to negotiate with the fire company, it was time to move on and think about residents' safety. This is why supervisors are starting a new fire company called Tobyhanna Township Bureau of Fire.

"We're up to, I believe, about five to eight applications already, and it's only been a few days. We're still getting contacted by a lot of people about how to pick it up. They want to pick it up in person. They want to fill it out and drop it off. We're hoping in the next week, or so we're going to start the interview process," Carbone said.

But the announcement isn't sitting right with Ed Tutrone, the current assistant chief and fire company president of Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company.

"I think it's a disgrace that the township is spending taxpayer money to form a new fire department when there are over $6 million of equipment sitting here with volunteers that are willing to run it," said Tutrone.

A resolution isn't likely.

The fire company and township are now in a legal battle over who owns the trucks.

"Both sides are being stubborn, but there's no reason this can't be worked out," Tutrone said.

An outcome of the injunction is expected soon.

As for the new fire company, Carbone says the township is leasing a fire truck that will be outfitted with equipment. They hope to have the new fire company up and running in a few weeks.