New businesses open in downtown Stroudsburg

Some storefronts are no longer empty in downtown Stroudsburg. A few new businesses are now open.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Nino's Italian Hotdogs has been open for a few weeks now here on Main Street in Stroudsburg. Anthony DiGiovanni runs the place.

The specialty is two hot dogs stuffed inside a pizza bread pita, filled with all kinds of sauces, peppers, and onions.

"It's been great. We've been received well by the community and we are getting a lot of local. We have been getting people who know what these are, and we've been teaching a lot of people what Italian Hotdogs are as they come in," said Anthony DiGiovanni, Nino's Italian Hotdogs.

DiGiovanni tells Newswatch 16 since he's moved in, he's seen more growth along Main Street and more people downtown.

"I think it's a great sign. Not only is it good for the town, but it shows that the town is helping businesses open. When I opened, they held my hand through the whole process. They were wonderful," said DiGiovanni.

After you have an Italian Hotdog, you can walk two stores down and have a craft beer at Downriver Brewing Company.

Steve Brancato runs the business. He says the new business owners downtown are doing a good job of complimenting one another.

"One thing I always say is that rising tides raise all ships. New businesses, new breweries, new reasons for people to come to the area are only going to help all of us," said Steve Brancato, Downriver Brewing Company.

Now it's not just food and drink places opening here in downtown Stroudsburg, this weekend a game lounge will open and there are plenty of people who are excited.

The owner of GameQ Lounge was out of town when Newswatch 16 stopped by but says he will officially open on Saturday.

Miguel Velez from Effort works at Gamers Edge. He's excited to see all the new businesses coming to downtown Stroudsburg.